Obituaries

GRECH. On September 11, in the UK, CHARLIE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn him, his wife, two daughters, son-in-law and his grandson. Other relatives and friends. Charlie is being repatriated to Malta. A Mass præsente cadavere, will be said on Saturday, October 23, at Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, at 11am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant Charlie eternal rest and comfort to his family, Amen.

MEILAK. On October 19, at his residence, CHARLIE, of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Doris, his children Stephani and Aldo, Anne Maria and Norbert, Margret, Elizabeth and Jon, his grandchildren Darren, Gabriel, Rachel, Michael, Yann and Luc and their partners, his sister Adele and her family, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 22, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHRANZ. On October 14, AUSTIN, aged 69, passed away after a long illness. Austin was predeceased by his parents Carrie and Frederick, his sister Joan and his brother Albert. He leaves to mourn his sad loss, his brothers, Edward and his wife Renata, Richard, Joseph and his wife Monica, his sisters, Maryanne, widow of Gerald Axisa, Katherine and her husband Frank Falzon, his sister-in-law Brenda, widow of his brother Albert, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 22, at 8.30am, for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be said at Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS CONDACHI. Fond and loving memories of our dearest JOHN, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Mabel, his children Ray, Irene, Celine and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon and Pat. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

There is a link death cannot sever,

Love and remembrance last forever.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – PAUL (2012) and HEATHER (2020). In loving memory on this their 70th wedding anniversary. Michael, David, Hazel and Benjamin. A prayer is solicited.

FORMOSA – LINA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Betty and Margaret and their families. The 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. Please remember her in your prayers.

GATT. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the 42nd anniversary of his death. His son Joe.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear HILDA today her 25th anniversary.

Resting where no shadows fall,

Lovingly remembered by us all.

Anton, Ian and Krista.

SPITERI. Fondest memories of MANNI on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts. His family.

