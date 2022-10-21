Obituaries

AGIUS. On October 20, JOSEPH of Cospicua and residing at St Paul’s Bay, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Rose, his sons Mark and David and his wife Stella, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, their respective spouses and children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Collegiate church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at The Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS. On October 18, TWANNY, of Msida and residing in Qormi, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Tanya and her husband Renato, and David and his wife Deborah, his grandchildren Denise, Abigail, Matthew, Davinia and Désirée, his brother and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, 21 October, at 2.30pm, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest

ARRIGO. On October 18, ROBERT passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved parents Ralph and Carmen and leaves to mourn his loving wife Marina, his children Alan and his wife Paola, and Andrew; his treasured grandchildren, Bettina and Oliver, his sisters Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona, his sister-in-law Angela and Rupert Montanaro and brother-in-law Martin and Dorothy Leone Ganado, all his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but Donations to Puttinu Cares and Victory Kitchen Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GODDARD. On October 19, ALASTAIR GRAHAM, of Lija, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Carmen, her sister Maria and her husband Paul Xuereb, her brother Charles and her sister-in-law Vivianne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, his brother Malcolm and his wife Sandra, his sisters Cressida and Rosamund. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, at Our Saviour parish church, Lija, at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA BAMBER. On October 17, at her residence, DOROTHY, widow of Richard, aged 84, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Karen and her husband Michael Borg, her sons, Paul and his wife Iris, James and his wife Sarah, her grandchildren Tomas and Maartje, Gillian and Michele, Theresa, and Henry, her brother George Izzo and his wife Brenda, her sister Valerie and her husband Keith Mehew, her sister-in-law Marlene, widow of her brother Joe Izzo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. To celebrate her life, Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, October 21, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and Rett (Syndrome) UK, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS CONDACHI. Fond and loving memories of our dearest JOHN, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Mabel, his children Ray, Irene, Celine and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Gordon and Anna and Pat. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

There is a link death cannot sever

Love and remembrance last forever.

FORMOSA – LINA. In loving memory of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Betty and Margaret and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. Please remember her in your prayers.

GATT. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the 43rd anniversary of his death. His son Joe.

LLOYD – GLADYS. In ever loving memory of our dear mother. Astrid and Mark.

PULLICINO – FRANK. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, October 23, at St Helen’s parish church, Birkirkara, at 10.30am. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – HILDA, née Curmi. Passed peacefully away 26 years ago today.

Silent thoughts of times together

Hold memories that will last forever.

Anton, Ian and Krista.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest TIM, on the first anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts and thoughts. The Tabone and McKay families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, October 21, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. Rest in peace dear heart.

TABONE. With fondest memories of dear TIMMY who left us suddenly one year ago today. Such wonderful memories, such special times. Rest in peace dearest friend. Julian, Karen and all the family.

TABONE. Thinking of you today dear TIMMY and with smiles on our faces remembering the happiest of times. The Outdoor Boys. Alec, John, Julian, Pas and Peter.

In memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather CROCE BONACI, today, October 21, on the first anniversary of his demise. We’re missing you a little more Each time we hear your name, We’ve cried so many tears Yet our heart’s broken just the same. We miss our times together Things in common we could share, But nothing fills the emptiness Now you’re no longer there. We’ve so many precious memories To last our whole life through Each one of them reminders Of how much we’re missing you. Forever in our hearts. His wife Connie, his children Shawn and Yanika and grandchildren Chelsey, Aurora and Asia. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being held at Ta’ Ġieżu Church, Valletta, today at 6.15pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest

MARY MANGION 15.07.31 - 21.10.20 On her second anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sons George, Anthony, Raymond and daughter Miriam, their families and friends. May she rest in eternal peace

In Memoriam ROSE MIZZI, née FARRUGIA 21.10.1999 In loving memory of our dear mother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her sons Brian, Ian and his wife Jackie, Chris, Lucia, widow of her son Jeffrey and their children. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

