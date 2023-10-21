In Memoriam

AGIUS CONDACHI. Fond and loving memories of our dearest JOHN, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Mabel, his children Ray, Irene, Celine and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon and Pat. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

There is a link death cannot sever

Love and remembrance last forever.

CUTAJAR. In loving memory of VICKY, née Shaw, tomorrow marks the third anniversary of her demise. A dear and beloved sister. Fondly remembered and forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. Her brothers William, George and Joseph, her sister Marion, Lina, widow of her brother Alexander, spouses, nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, October 22, at 8am at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ. Dear Lord, grant Vicky eternal rest.

FORMOSA – LINA. Widow of Magistrate John Formosa, fondly remembered by her daughters Elizabeth (Betty) Messina, Margaret Ross Sullivan and their families. Today being the fifth anniversary of her demise, the 7pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. A prayer is solicited.

GATT. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the 44th anniversary of his death. His son Joe.

MARSH. In loving memory of JIMMY, who passed away on October 21, 2015. Even though eight years have passed, we still miss you just as much, Jimmy. Rest in peace and love. Alan, Tony, Carol, Terry, Stuart and Andrew as well as our partners, your daughters, nephews and nieces.

SCHEMBRI – HILDA, née Curmi. Passed peacefully away 27 years ago today.

Silent thoughts of times together

Hold such loving memories that will last forever.

Anton, Ian and Krista.

TABONE – TIMOTHY. In loving memory of our dearest Tim on the second anniversary of his passing. Remembering the love and laughter, and as ever, so close to our hearts and thoughts. Rest in peace dear heart. Suzanne, Michael and Sophie.

In memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather CROCE BONACI, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Sometimes we just sit quietly reflecting for a while imagining your voice, your face, your warm and loving smile. For it's so lovely to recall the happy times we had when you played such a special role as both Husband and Dad. And at this very special time We only wish you knew That we'd give all the world today for one more hour with you. But we still have our memories and since we've been apart it comforts us so much to know that you're right here in our hearts. Always remembered his wife Connie, his children Shawn and Yanikaand grandchildren Chelsey, Aurora and Asia. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being held at Ta’ Ġieżu Church, Valletta, today at 11am. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam ROSE MIZZI, née FARRUGIA 21.10.1999 In loving memory of our dear mother on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her sons Brian, Ian and his wife Jackie, Chris, Lucia, widow of her son Jeffrey and their children. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

Sistina Art Shop

Top quality artists’ materials just in. New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.