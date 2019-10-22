Obituaries

GRIMA. On October 19, JOJO, in Toronto, Canada, aged 84, passed peacefully away surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Maryan nèe Preca, his children Karen and her husband Gary, Gisel and her husband Paul and Dany, his grandchildren, who he loved so much, his sisters Mona Aquilina and Sunie Preziosi, his in-laws Joseph and Venera, Sandra and Rico and Angela, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRI. On October 20, MARIELLA, aged 67, passed away peacefully at the Gozo General Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss her only son Matthew and his wife Trina, granddaughter Mikayla, her ex-husband Dione Borg and his sisters Emma and Carmen, her brothers Sandro, Alberto, Renato and their spouses, nephews and nieces, family and friends. Blessing and interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23, at 2pm, at the Magri family grave (use back entrance). RIP

MAGRI. On October 21, RITA, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband Emanuel, her daughters Josianne and her husband Andrew, Daniela and her husband Andrea, her grandchildren Timothy, Benjamin and Mariarita, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, her colleagues at St Francis School, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23, at 8am, at St Philip’s parish church in Żebbuġ. The family wishes that instead of flowers, donations will be sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILTON. On October 21, VINCENT, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn him Josephine and her husband James, Patrick and his wife Lara, Belinda and her husband Aaron. Also missed by his grandchildren Max, Adam, Jake, Jade, Nick and Sean. In the UK he is mourned by his daughter Sarah and her husband Simon and his grandchildren Isaac and Naomi. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23, at St Peter in Chains parish church, Birżebbuġa at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 19, PAUL, of Baħrija and residing in Marsaxlokk, aged 69, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Winnie, his children Sven and his wife Rita, Astrid and her husband Stephen, Anneliese and her husband Ivynne, his beloved grandchildren Thomas-Paul and Katrina, his brother and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 22, at 9.15am for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Pompeii, Marsaxlokk, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. They would also like to show their appreciation to the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital Ward S4 for their care and dedication towards their beloved Paul.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of EDWIN on the 18th anniversary of his death, and MAY on the second anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, their children Suzanne, Jackie, Rachael and Gerald, in-laws and grandchildren.

DIACONO. Unfading memories of VICTOR, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Joseph, Loraine, Andrew, Michael, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. Of your charity, remember in your prayers, HARRY, a wonderful father and grandfather, whom the good Lord called unto himself, 19 years ago today. Still as ever so very close to our hearts. On his soul, sweet Jesus, have mercy. His family.

LUBRANO ORR – MADLEINE. Beloved sister forever lovingly remembered by Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STELLINI. Loving and treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a very special brother, today, the 45th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of DORIS who passed away 24 years today. Always remembered. Charles, Louise and their family.