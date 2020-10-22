Obituaries

BORG. On October 20, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, LUCREZIA, known as Grace, reunited with her late husband Rocco, known as Ronnie Borg, after passing away at the venerable age of 88. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Anna Catania, wife of Dr Gottfried Catania, Dr Sylvana Borg Caruana, wife of Dr Ludvic Caruana, her granddaughters Andrea, Kristina, Francesca, Martina, Michela and Emilia and her grandson Luigi Rocco, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, today, Thursday, October 22, at 2pm, for Żurrieq parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żurrieq cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On October 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of Żebbuġ, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his brothers and sisters Myriam, Josephine, Philip, Dennis and Liliana, his in-laws, all their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 23 at 3pm for St Philip Parish Church, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at St Andrew’s Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On October 21, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARIA CARMELA (Mary) of Cospicua, residing at Paola, aged 89, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children George and his wife Marianne, Tony and his wife Margaret, Miriam and her husband Dr Carmelo Cascun, and Raymond, her grandchildren Pierre and his partener, Ruth and her husband Alexander, Colette and her partner, Danielle and her husband Benjamin, Francesca and Daniel, her great-granddaughters Katya and Yanika, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 23, at 9.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the director, doctors, nurses and staff at Casa Paola, Paola, and staff, doctors and nurses at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for the care given to her.

MUSCAT. On October 18, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, JOSEPH, aged 85, re-united with his late wife Alma. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Katrina and Tony, son Mario and Ann, his grandchildren Holly, Megan, Paige and Freya, his sister Annie and his brother Alfred, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, Friday, October 23, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GERALD on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Doreen, children Alberto, Luisa and Sandro, and his grandchildren, Aimee and Michael. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of EDWIN on the 19th anniversary of his death, and MAY on the third anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, their children Suzanne, Jackie, Rachael and Gerald, in-laws, and grandchildren.

DIACONO. Unfading memories of a dear father, VICTOR, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Joseph, Loraine, Andrew and Michael, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. 20 years ago today we lost HARRY, a wonderful father and grandfather, a trusted friend and worthy mentor. We thank the good Lord each day for his love and his lasting legacy of warmth, sound family principles and irrepressible sense of humour. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. His family.

STELLINI. Loving and treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a very special brother, today the 46th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of DORIS who passed away 25 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles, Louise and their family.

SULLIVAN. Today, October 22, the anniversary of the passing away of DORIS. Always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

