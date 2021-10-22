Obituaries

BONACI. In loving memory of CROCE who went to meet the Risen Lord on October 21 at the age of 61. Loved and remem­bered by his wife Connie, his children Shawn and his wife Allison, Yanika and her husband Santo, his grandchildren Chelsey, Aurora and Asia, their respective families, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves St James Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, at 12.30pm, for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PATINIOTT. On October 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINETTE, née Vella, widow of Dr Raphael Patiniott, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Claire, widow of Paul Borg, Dr Robert and his wife Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and her husband Robert Lyter, Anne and her husband Dr Ing Charles Yousif, her grandchildren Rebecca, Mark, Christopher and Emilia, Nicholas, Michael, Stephen and Geraldine, Daniela, Martina, Erika, Karl and her great-granddaughter Maya, her sister-in-law Marion Caruana, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and her carer Alma. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 23, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to The Little Sisters of the Poor will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SOLER. On October 21, at the Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, Dr ALBERT of St Julians, aged 79, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his sisters Yvonne, wife of Joseph Galea, and Miriam, widow of Sandro Tonna, his sister-in-law, Louise, widow of his brother Dr Richard Soler, his nieces and nephews, Deborah, Malcolm, Serena, Raphael, Karl and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said at the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, tomorrow, Saturday, October 23, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank the medical staff, carers and other staff of the Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, for the care and attention that they gave to Albert.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GERALD on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Doreen, children Alberto, Luisa and Sandro, and his grandchildren, Aimee and Michael. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of EDWIN on the 20th anniversary of his death, and MAY on the fourth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, their children Suzanne, Jackie, Rachael and Gerald, in-laws and grandchildren.

CUTAJAR. In loving memory of VICKY, née SHAW on the first anniversary of her demise. A dear and beloved sister. Fondly remembered and forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. Her brothers William, George and Joseph, her sister Marion, Lina wife of her late brother Alexander, spouses, nephews and nieces. Dear Lord grant Vicky eternal rest.

GRIMA. Of your charity remember in your prayers HARRY, an adored father, grandfather and brother, whom the good Lord called unto himself 21 years today. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. His family.

STELLINI. Loving and treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a very special brother, today the 47th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna.

SULLIVAN. In loving memory of DORIS. Greatly missed by John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families. The 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be said for the repose of her soul.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of DORIS who passed away 26 years ago today. Always remembered Charles, Louise and their family.