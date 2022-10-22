Obituary

ARRIGO. On October 18, ROBERT, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved parents Ralph and Carmen and leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Marina, his children Alan and his wife Paola, and Andrew; his treasured grandchildren, Bettina and Oliver, his sisters Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona, his sister-in-law Angela and Rupert Montanaro and brother-in-law Martin and Dorothy Leone Ganado, all his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 22, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Victory Kitchen Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BARTOLI. In loving memory of our dearest GERALD on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Doreen, his children Alberto, Luisa and Sandro, and his grandchildren, Aimee and Michael. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of EDWIN on the 21st anniversary of his death, and MAY on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, their children Suzanne, Jackie, Rachael and Gerald, in-laws and grandchildren.

CUTAJAR. In loving memory of VICKY, née Shaw, on the second anniversary of her demise. A dear and beloved sister. Fondly remembered and forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. Her brothers William, George and Joseph, her sister Marion, Lina wife of her late brother Alexander, spouses, nephews and nieces. Dear Lord grant Vicky eternal rest.

STELLINI – RUDOLPH. Loving and treasured memories of a very special brother today on the 48th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and JoAnna.

SULLIVAN. Today, October 22, the anniversary of the passing away of DORIS, always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

