Obituaries

GRIMA. On October 19, in Toronto, Canada, JOJO, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Maryan, née Preca, his children Karen and her husband Gary, Gisel and her husband Paul and Dany, his grandchildren, who he loved so much, his sisters Mona Aquilina and Sunie Preziosi, his in-laws Joseph and Venera, Sandra and Rico and Angela, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On October 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr MARCELLINO VELLA, OFM Cap., aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his sister Emily and her husband Bartholomew, his sister Annie, widow of Charles, his sister Doris, widow of Robert, his sister Carmen and her husband Joe, his brother Joe and his wife Mary, his sister Josephine, widow of Alfred and George Demajo, widower of his sister Mary, his many nephews and nieces in Malta and in UK, grandnephews and grandnieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, October 23, at 9.30am, at St Joseph the Worker church, Xemxija, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

VELLA – INEZ, née Miggiani. Unfading memories of my dearest mother on the 15th anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Maria.

Philately Club Meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia today at 5pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.