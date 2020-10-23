Obituary

CUTAJAR. On October 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA, née Shaw, wife of Edgar Cutajar (Perit), passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Marion, her sister-in-law Lina, widow of her brother Alexander, her brothers Willie and his wife Jane, George and his wife Julie, Joseph and his wife Sandra, her brother-in-law Prof. Lino Cutajar, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 24, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

VELLA – INEZ, née Miggiani. Unfading memories of my dearest mother on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Maria.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.