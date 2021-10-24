OBITUARIES

BONACI. In loving memory of CROCE, who went to meet the Risen Lord on October 21 at the age of 61. Loved and remem­bered by his wife Connie, his children Shawn and his wife Allison, Yanika and her husband Santo, his grandchildren Chelsey, Aurora and Asia, their respective families, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves St James Hospital today, Saturday, October 23, at 12.30pm, for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PATINIOTT. On October 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINETTE, née Vella, widow of Dr Raphael Patiniott, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Claire, widow of Paul Borg, Dr Robert and his wife Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and her husband Robert Lyter, Anne and her husband Dr Ing Charles Yousif, her grandchildren Rebecca, Mark, Christopher and Emilia, Nicholas, Michael, Stephen and Geraldine, Daniela, Martina, Erika, Karl and her great-granddaughter Maya, her sister-in-law Marion Caruana, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and her carer Alma. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 23, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to The Little Sisters of the Poor will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SOLER. On October 21, at the Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, Dr ALBERT SOLER, of St Julian’s, aged 79, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Yvonne, wife of Joseph Galea, and Miriam, widow of Sandro Tonna, his sister-in-law Louise, widow of his brother Dr Richard Soler, his nieces and nephews Deborah, Malcolm, Serena, Raphael, Karl and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said at the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta today, Saturday, October 23, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wish to thank the medical staff, carers and other staff of the Simblija Care Home for the care and attention that they gave to Albert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On October 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE of Marsa, residing at St Paul’s Bay, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly leaving behind his brothers and sisters and their families living in Malta and those abroad, Sr Carmen Zammit of the Sacred Heart Community London and Rose Denham in Melbourne. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, October 23, at 1.30pm at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.