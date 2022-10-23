Obituaries

GRIMA. On October 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, SPIRIDIONE, of Cospicua and residing in Attard, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Mario and his wife Mariosa, Romina and her husband Joseph, and Sharon, his brother John, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 25 at 2pm for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HOILES. On October 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFREDA, of Senglea, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband John, her children Stephen and his wife Rachel, Lorraine and her husband Malcolm, Mark and his wife Helen, her grand­children Antony and his wife Rachael, Samuel, Robbie, Matthew, Daniel, Laura and John, her great-grandchildren Caspar and Zachary, her sister Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 24, at 7.45am for the Basilica of the Nativity of Mary, Senglea, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JUSTIN, of Naxxar, aged 22, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved father Nigel and mother Jennifer, his sister Amanda and his brother Clive, his nephew Zane, his grandparents Patricia and John, and Susan, widow of Paul, uncles and aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 25, at 8.45am for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On October 20, HENRY, aged 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Anna, his children Juanita, Nadya, Reuben, James and their spouses, his four grandchildren, in-laws, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, October 26, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass will be held to celebrate his life at 9.30am. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In memory of Fr GENNARO CAMILLERI, on his 25th anniversary, never for­gotten and sadly missed by John Sapiano and all who knew him.

CAMILLERI – MARY CLARE. In loving memory of a precious wife, mother, sister, on the first anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her husband Ian, children Alastair and Lisa, brother Norbert Galdes and sister Valerie Zammit, in-laws, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Wednesday, October 26, at 6.30pm at St Aloysius’ College church, Birkirkara.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother MELITA, née Calleja, on the 30th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Gone but never forgotten. Her sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA. In loving memory of sculptor GIUSEPPE GALEA, of Rabat, October 24 being the 29th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PICCININO – CHARLES BUDDY.

Taken from us merely 18 years of age.

Happy birthday with angels and saints dear Charles

Gone from our lives our son so dear

But in our hearts he’s forever near

Sleep in peace Charles.

Mum and Dad and family.

PULLICINO – FRANK. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, October 23 at 10.30am at St Helen’s parish church, Birkirkara. Dear Lord grant him eternal rest.

VALLETTA – FRANK. October 24, on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sons, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA – GEORGE. Most precious and loving memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving and living memory of GRAZIELLA DARMANIN née POLLACCO - 10.5.1963-23.10.2016. You are still here. You are still here; You never gone; We loved you then; Still love you more; We feel your warmth; You're still around; And when we yearn; In time of need; You turn to God; And say to Him; Behold my Lord; They need Your help; I love them dear; Be kind to them; May all their needs; Be met. Loving, mama and papa.

In loving memory of Chev. LINO SCICLUNA - July 2, 1938 – October 25, 2018 on the fourth anniversary of his going to the Father’s house. Loved and remembered by his beloved wife, Marlene, his son Paul and his wife Nadine, his grandsons Matthew, Daniel, Nicholas and Marcus, his brothers Fr John, SJ, Joe and his wife Jennifer, and his sister May and her husband Edward Balzan, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of PAUL M. DeBONO - 15.5.1957-23.10.2021 on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed by his sisters Vivienne and Marthese. You have been a special brother, we will always remember you in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured memories of MARY SANT a precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and forever loved by her children; Anna and Filiberto, Myriam and Charles, Tonio and Gina and Victoria and Charles, grandchildren Alexia, Lara, Tara, Martina, Andrea, Amy and Yanica, their beloved spouses, beloved great-grandchildren, Emma, Julian, Philippa, Sophie and Emily. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of Sr ANDRÉ MAGRI who joined the Lord on 24th September 2022. The Sisters of St Joseph and her relatives would like to thank all those who showed sympathy and shared warm words of comfort and stories that highlight how truly special Sr Andre was. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful and loving memories. A Mass in her memory will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 24 at 6.30pm at Luqa parish church.

In loving memory of MARY BORG tomorrow being the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved husband Tony, her son Silvio, her daughter Ruth and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Emma, Matthew and Benjamin, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 24, at 7pm at St. Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear mother JOSEPHINE BUHAGIAR on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with love and great affection our father FRANK. Loved and missed by Roderick, Annemarie, Roseanne, Pantelis and Tino. May God bless and keep you in His care.

Edgar and Maryrose Cassar, Julie and Carmel Bonnici, David and Maria Bonnici, Angie, Antoine and Ria Caruana would like to thank you most sincerely for your prayers and kind expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of a dearly beloved sister, aunt and great aunt MINNIE CASSAR. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of FONZU MELI (ex-Deputy Secretary, GWU), a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise, 22.10.2003. Always remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Carmen, his son Ivan and his wife Mary Rose, daughter Natasha and her husband Xavier, his grandsons Isaac and Matteo, his granddaughter Stella, his brothers, sisters, in-laws and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Personal

Thank you God for the favour received through the intercession of the Blessed Mary and Beato Carlo Acutis. M.B., Sliema.

Prayer to St Jude

In grateful acknowledgement to God for favours received through the intercession of St Jude. O Holy St Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke you, special patron in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depths of my heart and humbly beg you, whom God has given such great power, to come to my assistance. Help me now in my present and urgent need and grant my earnest petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. St Jude, pray for us and all who honour and invoke your aid. Amen. Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory. J. C., Sliema.

