Obituaries

GERA. On October 20, ALFRED BRYAN, aged 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Christine née Borda, his children Anne and her husband Michael Curmi, Deborah and her husband Robert Magri, and Alexia, his grandchildren Nicholas, Alex, Jessica, Stephanie, Thomas, Christina and Fred, his great-grandchildren Harry, Emily, Nicholas and Sebastian, his brother Francis, and his in-laws Catherine Goodridge and Patricia and Walter Camilleri, as well as other relatives and friends and his carer Novelyn Bautista.

Mass will be celebrated tomorrow Tuesday, October 24 at 9am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, followed by private interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Joseph Sciberras

SCIBERRAS. On October 22, JOSEPH, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, his daughter Josephine and her husband Alan, in-laws Maria Dolores and her husband Joseph, Carmen and her husband George, Salvu and his wife Doris and Mario and his wife Jane, cousins, many relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, October 25, at 3.30pm for Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother MELITA, née Calleja, on the 31st anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LAUTIER – FILOMENA (Memé), née Calleja. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 40th anniversary of her demise. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of WILHELMINA on the third anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by his children Elaine and Sarah, their spouses Alec and Alex, and grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

Tomorrow Tuesday, October 24, being the trigesima die since the passing of PETER FORMOSA Masses for the repose of his soul will be offered tomorrow at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, and at 6.30pm at Ursuline Sisters, Guardamangia. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

