Obituary

BARTOLI. On October 22, GERALD, aged 79, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Doreen, his children Alberto, Luisa and Sandro, his beloved grandchildren Aimee and Michael, his siblings Lilian Miceli Farrugia, Cecil and Marlene, Rosemary Glavina, Edwina and Henry Dandria, his in-laws Monica Caruana, David and Alice Caruana, Elda and William Jones, Louis and Mariella Caruana, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 25, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In memory of CARMEN, fondly remembered on the anniversary of her death. Her family.

CALÌ – LILIANA. Treasured and fondest memories. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Chantal, Edward, Alexandra and Jade.

DEBONO – GAVIN. Treasured memories of a beloved son on the 32nd anniversary of his sad loss. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed. Papa and Gladys.

DEBONO. In loving memory of dear GAVIN. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His aunts Anna Sillato and Doreen Delicata.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our beloved GAVIN, today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Auntie Myrtle and family.

LAUTIER – FILOMENA (Meme), née Calleja. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 36th anniversary of her demise. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – Dr LORENZO MIFSUD BONNICI, 24.10.’81. A loving father and grandfather, sadly missed and lovingly and gratefully remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PICCININO – CHARLES BUDDY, our precious son, remembering your 18 birthdays on this earth, and cherishing each and every memory. You would have been 49-years-old today, so we are sending you gifts of kisses, hugs, and all the love within our hearts!

