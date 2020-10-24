Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On October 22, AGATHA, née Saliba, passed away suddenly at her residence. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Carmelo, her children M’Lourdes Lautier and her partner George Abdilla and Anna Demarco, her grandchildren, Lee Moses, Ramon, Rebeccah, Andrè and Monica, their partners, her great-grandchildren Ilie, Lya, Lana, Ophelia and Ava, her siblings Giuseppi, Helen, Antonia and Brigitte, in-laws, her nephews and nieces and her dear friends. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and minds. Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, Saturday, October 24, at 8.30am, at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On October 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA, née Shaw, wife of Edgar Cutajar (Perit), passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Marion, her sister-in-law Lina, widow of her brother Alexander, her brothers Willie and his wife Jane, George and his wife Julie, Joseph and his wife Sandra, her brother-in-law Prof. Lino Cutajar, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 24, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – CARMEN. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Her family.

COLEIRO. In loving memory of WILLIAM, a dear husband and father, on the first anniversary of his death. Nancy and Anthony.

DEBONO – GAVIN. Treasured memories of a beloved son on the 33rd anniversary of his sad loss. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed. Papa and Gladys.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our beloved GAVIN, today the 33rd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Auntie Myrtle and family.

LAUTIER – FILOMENA (Meme), née Calleja. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 37th anniversary of her demise. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – Dr LORENZO MIFSUD BONNICI, 24.10.’81. A loving father and grandfather, sadly missed and lovingly and gratefully remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE DECESARE – RONALD. In loving memory of a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Audrey and Bobby, Rowena and Anthony, Anthea and Bernard, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PORTANIER. In loving memory our dearest JEAN CARL (JayCee) on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his mother Rose, uncles and aunts, especially his numerous cousins and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Mass for his intentions will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, at 6pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. No one spread more love in one lifetime with that infectious smile of yours.

VALLETTA – FRANK. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Stella, his sons Pio, Timothy and his wife Carmen, his grand-children Luke, Leon, Adam, Carla, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

