Obituaries

FENECH. On October 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 85. Remembered by his wife Miriam, his children David and his wife Charmaine, Mariella and her husband Alfred, his grandchildren Kris, Mattea, Michaela, Martina and Ena, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Monday, October 25 at 9.30am at Santa Luċija parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of MAU 2 for the care and attention they gave Charles. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH MARGUERAT. On October 20, RAYMOND passed away peacefully at the age of 66. Forever loved and remembered with happy memories by his beloved wife Rachida, his sister Josette Grech Marguerat and her husband Prof. Charles Debattista, his nephew Jeremy, all his cousins and his many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 25 at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by a private family interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May his smile live on in all those who knew him and enjoyed his cheerful company. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In memoriam

BONELLO – CARMEN. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Philip and the children.

CAUCHI – ELIA of Floriana. On the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Missed by his wife Josephine, Publius, Denise, Michelle, Lourdes and relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO. In loving memory of WILLIAM, a dear husband and father, on the second anniversary of his death. Nancy and Anthony.

DEBONO – GAVIN. Treasured memories of a beloved son on the 34th anniversary of his sad loss. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed. Papa and Gladys.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our beloved GAVIN, today the 34th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Auntie Myrtle and family.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother MELITA, née Calleja on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law, grand­children and great-grand­children.

GALEA. In loving memory of sculptor GIUSEPPE GALEA of Rabat, today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAUTIER – FILOMENA (Meme), née Calleja. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 38th anniversary of her demise. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – Dr LORENZO MIFSUD BONNICI, 24.10.’81. A loving father and grandfather, sadly missed and lovingly and gratefully remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 51st anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his sons, daughters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.