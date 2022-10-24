OBITUARIES

SALIBA. On October 21, MARGARET ROSE, aged 81, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Sandra and her husband Didier, Charmaine and her partner Francesco, Jean Pierre and his wife Nicole, Etienne and his wife Rachel, her grandchildren Yasmine and her partner Raphaël, Yana, Ella, Kayla, Matt and Alec, and her beloved sister Sr Agnesina, her brother Alexander, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, at 8.30am, for the Millennium church, Paceville, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations on her behalf of Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. On October 19, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANGIOLINA, of Vittoriosa (Birgu), known as LINA, aged 94, wife of the late Salvinu Zahra, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved cousin Lucienne, wife of Paul Bonello, her other cousins Joseph and his wife Lorainne, Mario and his wife Sarah, and their respective children, her late husband’s family Lorenzo and his wife Inez, Antida, widow of his brother Ġużi Zahra, Alfred, widower of Lina Zahra née Muscat, and their respective families, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, at 8am, to St Lawrence collegiate church, Vittoriosa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the grave of the Immaculate Conception at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZERAFA BOFFA. On October 23, Fr MARIUS OP, aged 93, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers of the Maltese Dominican Province, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, Fr Marius will lie in state at the priory in Sliema, at 8.30am. Mass praesente cadavere will then be said at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BONELLO – CARMEN. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Philip and the children.

COLEIRO. In loving memory of WILLIAM, a dear husband and father, on the third anniversary of his death. Nancy and Anthony.

DEBONO – GAVIN. Treasured memories of a beloved son on the 35th anniversary of his sad loss. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed. Papa and Gladys.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our beloved GAVIN, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Auntie Myrtle and family.

LAUTIER – FILOMENA (Memé), née Calleja. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 39th anniversary of her demise. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam MARY BORG Today being the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved husband Tony, her son Silvio, her daughter Ruth and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Emma, Matthew and Benjamin, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Monday, October 24, at 7pm at St. Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.