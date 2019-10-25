Obituary

BONNICI. On October 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, FERNANDE, née Buttigieg, aged 79, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her daughter Gisele and her husband Joseph, her son Claude and his wife Rita, her grandchildren Luke and Mark, Jessica and her fiancé Thomas and Nicole, her brothers George and his wife Connie, Rene, Armando and his wife Polly, Germaine and her husband Nicholas, her brother-in-law Lino and his wife Carmen, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, October 26, at 8.30am at Christ the King parish church, Paola. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

PACE DECESARE. On October 24, RONALD, aged 92, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Audrey and her husband Robert Aquilina, Rowena and her husband Anthony Manduca, Anthea and her husband Bernard Zammit; his grandchildren Karl and Louise, Ira and John, Mark, Julia and Victor, Edward and Claudia, Philip, John and Petra; his great-grandchildren Thomas, Martha, Tara, Ben, Mattie and Hannah; his in-laws Marjka Pace Decesare, Joseph Meli, Laurie and Anna Wirth, Babs Cutugno, Edgar and Nanette Wirth, Rizette Wirth and Gladys Wirth; nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Monday, October 28, at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 24, TRIXIE, aged 84, at her residence in Santa Luċija, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her children Harry, Christopher and his wife Isabelle, Tony, Jacqueline and her husband Geoffrey, her grandchildren Luke, Lara, Emma, Emelia, James, Claire, her sister Cynthia widow of Joe, and her son Peter and her husband’s families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her home tomorrow, Saturday, October 26 at 2.15pm for Santa Luċija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of FRANCESCA SUBAN will be celebrated today, Friday, October 25, at Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, at 6.30pm. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa and then Kunċizzjoni. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

AXISA – GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his death. Maryanne, Johanna, Edward, Karen and grand-children.

AXISA. In loving memory of our brother GERALD on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica and their families.

BARBARO of ST GEORGE. In loving memory of GLADYS, marchioness of St George, today the 42nd anniversary of her death. Fond memories, her daughters Edwina, Cecilia and Gladys.

BARTOLO – RITA. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother, today the 33rd anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers today and every day. Freida, Tonia and Leonard, Myriam and Vincent, Phyllis and John, JoJo and Pauline and Frank and Mary.

BARTOLO – RITA. Remembered with much love and affection. Your grandchildren Malcolm, Viki, Karl, Daniela, Colin, Bjorn, and Kleven.

HUNTINGFORD – VIVIENNE. In everlasting memory of a dear mother who passed away tragically 40 years ago today. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie and Ray, Maura and Francis, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MICALLEF – VINCENT. Fondest memories of our dear father on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Teresa, Ninette, Jane, Joe, Mario, Dominic and their families.

PARIS – MARY, née Bajada. Treasured memories of a much beloved mother and grand-mother, tomorrow, the second anniversary of her demise. Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 9am, will be offered for the repose of her soul. All are welcome to come to pray and to celebrate her life. Lord, grant her eternal life.

