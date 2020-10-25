In Memoriam

AXISA. In loving memory of our brother GERALD on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica and their families.

BARTOLO – RITA. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother, today the 34th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers today and every day. Freida, Tonia and Leonard, Myriam and Vincent, Phyllis and John, JoJo and Pauline and Frank and Mary.

BARTOLO – RITA. Remembered with much love and affection. Your grandchildren Malcolm, Viki, Karl, Daniela, Colin, Bjorn, and Kleven.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, ELIA, of Floriana, former court marshal, on his 22nd anniversary. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Josephine, his children M’lourdes, Publius, Michelle, and Denise, spouses and in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother MELITA, née Calleja, on the 28th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law, grand­children and great- grandchildren.

ELLUL MICALLEF – PATRICIA. In sweet remembrance, today the first anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Roger, her children Robert, Michelle and her husband Steven, her cherished granddaughter Charlotte, her sisters, her in-laws, and her nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited. Masses for the repose of her soul are being offered at the University chapel, at Tal-Providenza chapel, Siġġiewi, Attard parish church and at St Theresa sanctuary, Birkirkara.

ELLUL MICALLEF. Cherished memories of PATRICIA, a dear sister-in-law, aunt and grandaunt, on the first anniversary of her passing. Margaret and her husband Alfred Pace, Isabelle and her husband Tonio Azzopardi, Gabriella Pace, Adrian Pace and his wife Golda and their children Matteo, Elisa and Federica. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GALEA. In loving memory of sculptor GIUSEPPE GALEA of Rabat, October 24 being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAMBERTINI – CARMELA. Twenty-five years from her demise. Married to Walter Fava. Fondly remembered by her surviving son Anthony and wife Carmen, her grand­children Trinity, Bertrand and Gwendoline, other in-laws, friends and acquaintances, in particular at her parish community of Sacre Coeur, Sliema. Prayers for her deliverance are kindly solicited and appreciated.

STILON – GUIDO. 45 years ago today. Fond memories. Grace and Albert.

Sistina art shop

Best European brands of art materials. Home delivery. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636. See offers on our Facebook page.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.