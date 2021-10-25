Obituary

BORG. On October 24, at St Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY, of Sliema, residing in St Julian’s, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Tony, her son Silvio, her daughter Ruth and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Emma, Matthew and Benji, all her other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at St George Cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to the Malta Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital Oncology Ward and the Malta Hospice Movement in particular Suzanne Formosa.

In Memoriam

AXISA. In loving memory of our brother GERALD on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica and their families.

ELLUL-MICALLEF. Cherished and treasured memories of PATRICIA on the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband, her children, her sisters, her in-laws, and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 5.30pm at the University chapel.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – PATRICIA. Cherished memories of a dear sister-in-law, aunt and grandaunt on the second anniversary of her passing. Margaret and her husband Alfred Pace, Isabelle and her husband Tonio Azzopardi, Gabriella Pace, Adrian Pace and his wife Golda and their children Matteo, Elisa and Federica. A prayer is kindly solicited.

