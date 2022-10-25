Obituary

PISANI. On October 22, TONY. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Alexandra, his sisters Rosette Camilleri, Angele Pisani, Mariana and her husband Chev. Hubert Mifsud and all his nephews and nieces. The funeral will take place on Friday, October 28, at 9am, at St Paul’s Anglican church, Valletta.

In Memoriam

AXISA. In loving memory of our brother GERALD on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica and their families.

ELLUL-MICALLEF. Cherished and unfading memories of PATRICIA on the third anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being offered today, Tuesday, October 25, at 6pm, at the University chapel.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – PATRICIA. Cherished memories of a dear sister-in-law, aunt and grandaunt on the third anniversary of her passing. Margaret and her husband Alfred Pace, Isabelle and her husband Tonio Azzopardi, Gabriella Pace, Adrian Pace and his wife Golda and their children Matteo, Elisa and Federica. A prayer is kindly solicited.

WALTER V. CUSCHIERI In fond memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his passing away to Eternal Life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Marie Therese, Thomas and Mandy, Phillip and Marlis Joanna and Andrew, Timmy, Emma and Rudi, Julian Gabi, Stephan and Christina, Hannah and Miguel Kathryna and Graham, Chime, Annabelle and Josh Edward, Andrew and great-grandchildren Emilia, Charlotte, and Benji

In loving memory of ALBERT ZARB COUSIN who passed away nine years ago today. Always remembered with love by his wife Yvonne, his daughter Luciana, his son Mark, his daughter-in-law Debbie, his grandchildren and great grandson, family and friends.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.