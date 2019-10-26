Obituaries

COLEIRO. At Mater Dei Hospital, on October 24, WILLIAM, ex-Cable & Wireless, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nancy, his dear son Anthony and his dear daughter Fleur, his brother Henri, in-laws Lydia Coleiro, John Camilleri and Carmen and her husband Sidney Joslin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and many friends, especially his ex-colleagues at St Aloysius College. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 28, at 8am, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Kindly send any donations to The Jesuit Infirmary, Loyola House, Marquis Scicluna Street, Naxxar. Our Lady of the Wayside, be our help.

PORTANIER. We sadly announce the passing away of JEAN CARL, in Prague. JC to his friends and Jeaninu to his family. He was surrounded by his most beloved mother Rose, fiancée Maria, cousin Ingrid and uncle Noel. He will be sorely missed by his numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, Maria’s family and friends in Malta and abroad. Funeral arrangements will be communicated later.

SALIBA. On October 24, TRIXIE, aged 84, at her residence in Santa Luċija, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Harry, Christopher and his wife Isabelle, Tony, Jacqueline and her husband Geoffrey, her grandchildren Luke, Lara, Emma, Emelia, James, Claire, her sister Cynthia widow of Joe, and her son Peter and her husband’s families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her home today, Saturday, October 26, at 2.15pm for Santa Luċija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALLETTA. On October 24, FRANK, aged 93, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Stella, his children Pio, Timothy and his wife Carmen, his grandsons Leon, Luke, Adam and grand-daughter Carla, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today, Saturday, October 26, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVE RIZZO, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away, will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. Sadly missed by his wife Denise, née Degiorgio, his children Michael and Nicholas, his parents Joe and Mimi, his brothers and sister. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Cherished memories of dearest JOE, being the 10th anniversary of his passing. Mass will be said at Balzan parish church on Sunday at 9.30am. Please remember him in your prayers. Sorely missed, Sam, Karla and David.

CARUANA. In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH CARUANA, BSc, MD, today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

CASSAR – VINCENT. On the third anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Eunice, his sons David, Christopher and Michael, their spouses and grandchildren.

CREMONA – MARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 38th anniversary of her demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Kristian.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD – JOSEPH (Nello). Thinking of you daily, lovingly, fondly. Your daughter Marie-Anne, son Etienne and families.

MUSCAT – JOHN. 21 years have passed since your demise. Never forgotten by daughter Elaine and Francis, son Stephen and Carmen. Remember him in your prayers.

TABONE – LILIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with unfading love today and always by her children Susan and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.