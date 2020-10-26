Obituary

PEEL. On October 24, CHRISTINE ANTOINETTE, aged 50, went to meet the Risen Lord. Loved and always remembered by her beloved mother Antoinette, her brother John and his wife Angela, her niece Stephanie Anne and her nephew John Mark, her uncles, aunts and her cousins in Malta and in Australia, her friends and carers at id-Dar tal-Providenza and all the staff at ‘Livia Flat’ in Siġġiewi. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, at 10.30am, in the chapel at id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. No flowers by request but donations in her name sent to id-Dar tal-Providenza, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVE RIZZO, on the eighth anniversary of his demise, will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. He is sadly missed by his wife Denise, his sons Michael and Nicholas, his father, brother and sister. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH CARUANA, BSc, MD, today the 33rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

CREMONA – MARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 39th anniversary of her demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Kristian.

TABONE – LILIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with unfading love today and always by her children Susan and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

