Obituary

TABONE. On October 21, TIMOTHY, aged 65, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Suzanne, his son Michael and daughter Sophie; his beloved mother Barbara, his brother Christopher and his sisters Alice, Cindy, Elizabeth and Veronica; his in-laws Trevor and Nazzarene McKay, his brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and numerous friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, October 27, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVE RIZZO, on the ninth anniversary of his demise, will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. Sadly missed by his wife Denise, his children Michael and Nicholas, Andrew and Christina, his father, brother and sisters. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH CARUANA, BSc, MD, today the 34th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

CASSAR – VINCENT. Of the firm Carmela Cassar, on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his wife Eunice, his sons David, Christopher and Michael, spouses, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandson. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – MARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 40th anniversary of her demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Kristian.

MICALLEF VALENZIA – WILHELMINA. In loving memory on the first anniversary of her death. Her daughters Elaine and Sarah and spouses and her grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

PARIS – MARY née Bajada. Treasured memories of a much beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the fourth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts and prayers. Anthony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant her eternal life.

TABONE – LILIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with unfading love today and always by her children Susan and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

