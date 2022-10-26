Obituary

SALIBA. On October 24, it is with deep regret that we announce the death of JOSEPHINE (former primary school teacher), aged 80. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother George and his wife Yvonne, her sisters Mary and Frances, her nieces and nephews, Teresa, Natalie, Rosemarie, George, Daniel, Andrea and Elena, and her family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, October 26, at Żurrieq parish church, at 3pm. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza (Siġġiewi) in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVE RIZZO, on the 10th anniversary of his demise, will be said tomorrow at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church. Sadly missed by his wife Denise, his children Michael and Nicholas, his father, brother and sister. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARY CLARE. In loving memory of a precious wife, mother and sister on the first anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her husband Ian, children Alastair and Lisa, brother Norbert Galdes and sister Valerie Zammit, in-laws, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Wednesday, October 26, at St Aloysius College church, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm.

CARUANA. In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH CARUANA, BSc, MD, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

CASSAR – VINCENT. Of the firm Carmela Cassar, on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his wife Eunice, his sons David, Christopher and Michael, spouses, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandson. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – MARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 41st anniversary of her demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Kristian.

PARIS – MARY née Bajada. Treasured memories of a much beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the fifth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts and prayers. Anthony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant her eternal life.

TABONE – LILIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with unfading love today and always by her children Susan and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.