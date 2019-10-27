Silver Wedding

Ing. GORDON DIMECH and SANDRA SPITERI

The marriage took place on October 23, 1994, at St Anne church, Marsascala. Congratulations and best wishes from Jamie and Amelie.

Obituaries

BONNICI. On Thursday, October 24, PAUL, director, Bonnici Printing Press, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, at the age of 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sisters Marlene Bonnici, Jane Doublesin, Nathalie Pace, his brother Richard Bonnici of Canada, their spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 29, at 7.30am, for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF. On October 25th, at Mater Dei Hospital, PATRICIA née Stewart, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Roger, her son Robert, her daughter Michelle and her husband Steven and her much beloved granddaughter Charlotte, her mother Lilian, her sisters Diana de Bromhead, Elizabeth-Anne Stewart, Anne Vella Bonello and their families, her sisters-in-law Margaret Pace and her husband Alfred and Isabelle Azzopardi and her husband Tonio, nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29th, at 9am at Attard parish church followed by private interment at Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff at MDH who looked after her. Lord Jesus, gentle Shepherd, bring rest to her soul.

FARRUGIA. On October 26, MARY, of Vittoriosa, residing at Santa Lucia, aged 72, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her children Franklin, Owen and his girlfriend Cherie, her relatives both in Malta and Canada, her nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 7.45am, tomorrow, Monday, October 28 for St Pius X parish church, Santa Lucia, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On October 25, ALFRED, of Attard, ex-police sergeant PS976, aged 62, passed peacefully away at his home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Helen, his children Claudia and her husband David Alosio, Stefano and his wife Stephanie, his grandchildren Daniel, Nina and Hailey, his sister MaryAnn and her husband Anthony Sciortino, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, October 28, at 8.15am for Attard parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE DECESARE. On October 24, RONALD, aged 92, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Audrey and her husband Robert Aquilina, Rowena and her husband Anthony Manduca, Anthea and her husband Bernard Zammit, his grandchildren Karl and Louise, Ira and John, Mark, Julia and Victor, Edward and Claudia, Philip, John and Petra, his great-grandchildren Thomas, Martha, Tara, Ben, Mattie and Hannah, his in-laws Marijke Pace Decesare, Joseph Meli, Laurie and Anna Wirth, Babs Cutugno, Edgar and Nanette Wirth, Rizette Wirth and Gladys Wirth, his nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On October 26, MARIA née Sultana, aged 80, widow of Albert, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josiann and her husband David, Monica and her husband Jason, her grandchildren Kenneth, Kirsten, Francesca and Michela, the widows of her brothers, Frances and Lina, her sisters-in-law Maryrose, Antoinette, Josephine and their husbands, many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, October 28, at 7.30am, for the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of JOE ZAMMIT will be said on Wednesday, October 30, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIANCO. Treasured memories of our dearest mother DORIS, née Brockdorff, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Her daughters Marika and Diane and her son Christopher, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONNICI – JOSEPH L. Always in our thoughts and prayers, a wonderful loving father, today the 49th anniversary of his passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

DEPASQUALE. In sweet memory of our dearest mother MELITA née Calleja, on the 27th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Franco, Henry and Tonio, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie KATIE on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nieces Jane and Frans, MaryAnn and Joseph, Rayan and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

GERMAN – JOSEPH. On the 24th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by his son Herman, his granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

LAUTIER – MEME. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her children Marie, Nathalie, Saviour, Joe and Carmen widow of her son Oliver and their families.

Memoriam service

On November 2, All Souls Day, a memorial service conducted by the Reverend Peter Packer will be held at the Memorial Chapel at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery at 11am. All are welcome to attend.

