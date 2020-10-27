In Memoriam

BONNICI – JOSEPH L. In loving memory of a wonderful father today the 50th anniversary of his passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn N.

CUSCHIERI. In memory of our dear mother ERSILJA, on the 58th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Imelda, son Alfred and his wife Mona, her daughter-in-law Marthese and all her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie and great-aunt KATIE on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Frans, MaryAnn and Joseph, Rayan and Ben and Matthew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GERMAN – JOSEPH. On the 25th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by his son Herman, his granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.