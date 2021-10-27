Obituaries

SAMMUT. MOIRA, of St Julian’s, aged 102, passed away peacefully at home. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Pat and her husband John, Paul and his Nanci, Robert and his wife Sarah, Philip and his wife Jackie, her beloved grandchildren Alexi, Iain, George, James, Helen and Julia, her great-grandchildren Sloane, Vincent and Oliver, her sister Nora, her devoted carer Rev, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am at St Julian’s parish church tomorrow, Thursday, October 38, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On October 25, GEORGE, aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Antoinette and her partner Carlo, Mariella and her husband Emanuel, his grandchildren Kristina and husband Marco, Stefan and his wife Yasmine, his beloved great-grandchildren Andrea and Giulia, his brother Freddie, all his sisters-in-law and numerous nephews and nieces. The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 28, at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, at 2.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIANCO. Treasured memories of our dearest mother DORIS, née Brockdorff today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Her daughters Marika and Diane and her son Christopher, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONNICI – JOSEPH L. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father today the 51st anniversary of his passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

CHETCUTI–GANADO. Trea­sured and unforgettable memories of ANTON, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his beloved wife Monique, his children Duncan and his wife Susannah, Amanda and her partner James and his dear grandchildren Nicholas and Kate. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, at Pembroke parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. We miss you so much. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI-GANADO. In loving memory of our dearest brother ANTON on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and so deeply missed by his brothers and sisters Joe, Theresa, George and Maryann, his in laws, nephews and nieces. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie KATIE on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Frans, MaryAnn and Joseph, Rayan and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

