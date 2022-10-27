Obituary

VELLA. On October 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVU, of Mellieħa, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary, his children Rosette, Joyce and her husband Tony, Tania and her husband Paul, Sandro and his wife Louise and David, his grandchildren Yazmin and her husband Keith, Rebecca and Alex, Sam and Clara, Nathan, Jack, his siblings, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 27, at 2.30pm for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Queen of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIANCO. Treasured memories of our dearest mother DORIS, née Brockdorff today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Her daughters Marika and Diane and her son Christopher, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONNICI – JOSEPH L. In loving memory of a wonderful father today the 52nd anniversary of his passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

CHETCUTI–GANADO. Treasured and unforgettable memories of ANTON, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remem­bered and deeply missed by his beloved wife Monique, his children Duncan and his wife Susannah, Amanda and her partner James and his grandchildren Nicholas and Kate and his brothers and sisters. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Pembroke parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie KATIE on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Frans, MaryAnn and Joseph, Rayan and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

In loving memory of ALEXANDRA AGIUS 1966-2019. Three years since you’ve been gone; I will spend my life waiting; To meet on the other side again; Your open arms will greet me; Where the end is just like the beginning; And time no longer exists; It is here where we will begin again; And the word good-bye; Will never again by uttered; Hand in hand and heart as one; Good-bye to sorrow, loneliness and pain. Lorry.

In loving memory of ANTON DELICATA being the second anniversary of his demise, a Mass for his repose will be celebrated at St Julians parish church on Saturday, October 29, at 6.30pm. It will be very much appreciated if relatives and friends attend.

