Obituaries

AGIUS. On October 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ALEXANDRA, of Sliema, residing in Siġġiewi, aged 53, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her life-long partner Laurence Fabri; her parents Margaret and Louis; her sister Marica and husband Peter; her partner’s children Carol and Frank, his wife Moira and their daughter Erika; her in-laws Anna, Salvina, Carmen, Mary, Manuel, Rita, Josette, Jacqueline, their spouses, their families and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday October 29, at 8am for the parish church of St Sebastian, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Naxxar Ceme-tery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AGIUS. On October 27, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, HENRY, of Balzan, aged 87, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, his siblings Maria, widow of Joe Casingena, Guido and his wife Yvonne, Gabriel, and Agnes and her husband Lino Borg, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29, at 2.30pm for the parish church of Balzan where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by inter-ment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF. On October 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, PATRICIA née Stewart, passed away peace-fully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Roger, her son Robert, her daughter Michelle and her husband Steven, and her much beloved grand daughter Charlotte, her mother Lilian, her sisters Diana de Bromhead, Elizabeth-Anne Stewart, Anne Vella Bonello and their families, her sisters-in-law Margaret Pace and her husband Alfred, and Isabelle Azzopardi and her husband Tonio, nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29, at 9am at Attard parish church followed by private interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord Jesus, gentle Shepherd, bring rest to her soul. The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital who looked after her.

FARRUGIA. On October 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Vittoriosa, residing at Santa Lucia, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her children Franklin, Owen and his girlfriend Cherie, her relatives both in Malta and Canada, her nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, October 28, at 7.45am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Lucia, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HEATON. On October 25, YVONNE (née Cairns) passed away suddenly at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 72. Yvonne is survived by her husband Mike, son Chris and his wife Kristina. Yvonne was a loving wife and mother, marrying Mike on May 24, 1980, and welcoming their son Chris into the world a few years later. Yvonne spent her life working as a passionate and dedicated edu-cator, both in England and Malta, and her kind and generous nature was a shining example to all her students. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at 9am on Wednesday, October 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CHARLES (Il-Grioss). In loving memory of our dearest father today the 49th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by Anna, Mark and families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – JOE. Cherished and unfading memories of a loving father, grandfather and brother, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers, Bernadette Angeli, Therese and Tony Zammit, Marie and Philip Tabone, grandchildren, Lillian and Rosemarie Sansone.

SCHRANZ – CARRIE On the 16th anniversary of her death, re-membered with love and gratitude by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

