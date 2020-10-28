Obituary

MICALLEF VALENZIA. On October 26, WILHELMINA née Pace O’Shea, aged 88, passed away, after a long illness. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Elaine and Sarah and their spouses, her much loved grandchildren Kristina and Daniel, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, Wednesday, October 28, at Kristu Rxoxt church, Pembroke, at 8.30am. Donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CHARLES (Il-Grioss). In loving memory of our dearest father today the 50th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his daughter Anna Vella and his son Mark Azzopardi-Bencini and families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAVARRA GERA. In memory of Maria Madeleine today the first anniversary of her demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her children Colette, Kevin and Deidre, their families and her relatives and friends. A Mass will be held today October 28, 2020 at St Julian’s parish church at 6.30 pm May God grant her eternal rest.

SCHRANZ – CARRIE. On the 17th anniversary of her death. Remembered always with love and gratitude by her children, grandchildren and great-grand-children. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

