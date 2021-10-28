Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On October 26, MARY CLARE née Galdes, aged 64, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Ian and their children Alastair and Lisa, her family and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 29, at 9am, for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in aid of the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On October 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Mosta, aged 63, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Tanya, his sons Andrew and Peter, his mother Cettina, his brothers and sister Maria, Louis and his wife Sylvana, Frans and Michaela, his in-law Dorothy, his carer Medel, his nephews and nieces Robert and his wife Anita, Martha and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 29, at 2pm, for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Hniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CHARLES (Il-Grioss). In loving memory of our dearest father today the 51st anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his daughter Anna Vella and his son Mark Azzopardi-Bencini and their families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of our dearest FRANK, a missed brother and uncle on the first anniversary of his passing. All the family.

SCHRANZ – CARRIE. On the 18th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love and gratitude by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

