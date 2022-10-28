Obituary

SPITERI. On October 26, MAURICE, aged 75, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Rose, his children Jason, Neville and his wife Joanne, Norvin and his wife Audrey-Ann, Richalda and her husband Chris, his precious grandchildren Bryan, Emma-Marie, Jayden, Luke, Leah-May and Lenah, his sister Annie, his sisters-in-law Vicky and Mary and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, October 28, for the St Dominic church, Vittoriosa, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the support that they are receiving during these difficult times.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CHARLES (Il-Grioss). In loving memory of our dearest father today the 52nd anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his daughter Anna Vella and his son Mark Azzopardi-Bencini and families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – GEORGE. Treasured memories of our much-loved father on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts. May you rest in peace. Julian and Sarah.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of our dearest FRANK, a missed brother and uncle on the second anniversary of his passing. All the family.

SCHRANZ – CARRIE. On the 19th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love and gratitude by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE GOLLCHER, a beloved mother on the third anniversary of her demise. Your life was a blessing; Your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words; And missed be yond measure. Fondly remembered by her children, family and friends. Many treasured memories, forever in our heart. Grant her O Lord, eternal rest.

In loving memory of VICTOR SCIBERRAS 26-10-1943 – 28-10-2020 on the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his children Franco and his wife Pauline, Lorna and her partner Patrick, and Reuben; and his grandchildren Nicole and Andrew-John. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part. God has you in His keeping. We have you in heart...

