Obituaries

AGIUS. On October 27, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, HENRY, of Balzan, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, his siblings Maria, widow of Joe Casingena, Guido and his wife Yvonne, Gabriel and Agnes and her husband Lino Borg, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 29, at 2.30pm for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF. On October 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, PATRICIA née Stewart, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Roger, her son Robert, her daughter Michelle and her husband Steven, and her much beloved granddaughter Charlotte, her mother Lilian, her sisters Diana de Bromhead, Elizabeth-Anne Stewart, Anne Vella Bonello and their families, her sisters-in-law Margaret Pace and her husband Alfred and Isabelle Azzopardi and her husband Tonio, nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, October 29, at Attard parish church, at 9am, followed by private inter-ment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord Jesus, gentle Shepherd, bring rest to her soul. The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital who looked after her.

GOLLCHER. On October 28, JOSEPHINE née Debono, widow of Alexander, passed away peacefully at her home, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Frank and his wife Ria, Ralph and his wife Colette, Alexander and his wife Claudia, Ingrid and her husband Tonio Desira Buttigieg, Frederick and his wife Daniela, Kevin and his wife Erika, Astrid and her husband Andrew Sapienza, her beloved grandchildren Astrid, Karl, Kurt, Natassja, Natalie, Giuseppe, Alex, Michele, Nicholas, Fritz, Abigail, Matthew, Gianluca, Alistair, Carl, Alex, Edward, Sam and Elena, her great-grandchildren, her brothers Mark and his wife Linda, Albert and his wife Anne and her sister Mary Genuardi, her brother in-law Olaf Gollcher and his wife Frieda, relatives, friends and her devoted carer Mercie. The funeral cortège leaves the family residence in Balzan, on Thursday, October 31, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HEATON. On October 25, YVONNE née Cairns passed away suddenly at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 72. Yvonne is survived by her husband Mike, son Chris and his wife Kristina. Yvonne was a loving wife and mother, marrying Mike on May 24, 1980, and welcoming their son Chris into the world a few years later. Yvonne spent her life working as a passionate and dedicated educator, both in England and Malta, and her kind and generous nature was a shining example to all her students. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, at 9am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On October 27, NICOLINA, born in Siġġiewi, from Safi, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 83. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Ralph, Joseph and Mario, her grandchildren, her sister Rita and her brother John, other relatives, friends and neighbours. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 29, at 2pm, for Safi parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Safi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WEIMAR. On October 26, OTTO (Mike), aged 84, passed away peacefully at the Gozo General Hospital. He leaves to mourn his wife Patricia, family members and friends.The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, at 3.30pm for interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Victoria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of nutar GIORGIO BORG OLIVIER will be celebrated today, October 29, at Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, at 6.30pm. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa and then Kunċizzjoni. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

BONNICI. In loving memory of MAURICE on the 12th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Peter, Martin and Sandra and their families.

BORG OLIVIER. GIORGIO, died on October 29, 1980. Loving and ever vivid memories which the passage of time will not diminish on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His son Alexander, Kathleen, his grandchildren George, Karina, Stefano. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – AGNES née Chircop. Loving and unfading memories of my dearly beloved wife who passed to eternal life on 29.10.2017. With each day that passes, I miss you even more – Albert. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at the chapel of Dar Osanna Pia, 85/86, Rudolph Street, Sliema, at 7pm.

TABONE – EMMANUEL (Wallace). In loving memory of a dear brother on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Edwin and his wife Edith, his sister-in-law Sharon, his sister Rose Mary, Louis and his wife Marthese, his many nephews and nieces. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.