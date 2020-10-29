Obituaries

AGIUS. On October 27, MARGARET, née Grech, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Ray, her daughter Greta and her husband Jean C. Farrugia, her son Rudi, her beloved grandchildren Matteo and Luc, her sisters Judith, Carmen, Joyce, Lydia and Janet, their respective spouses, her mother in-law, in-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 30, at 1pm for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the staff at Hospice Malta for their continuous help and support.

ATTARD. On October 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA (Vicky), aged 90, retired head-teacher in state schools, passed away suddenly, comforted by the Holy Sacraments. Greatly missed by her nephews and nieces, their children and grandchildren, her cousins, other relatives, former students and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, October 31, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI GANADO. On October 27, ANTON, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord. He will be greatly missed by his wife Monique, his children Duncan and his wife Susannah, Amanda and her partner James, his much loved grandchildren Nicholas and Kate, his brothers and sisters Joseph and his wife Marlene, Theresa, George and his wife Veronique, Maryanne and her husband Michael, nephews and nieces, his in-laws and the rest of the family and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 30, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SHARPLES. On October 28, at Balzan Convent, Sr M. GIUSEPPA of the Sisters of Charity, aged 84, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of Charity, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, October 29, at 2.15pm at Balzan convent chapel, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG OLIVIER – GIORGIO, died on October 29, 1980. Loving and ever vivid memories which the passage of time will not diminish on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His son Alexander, Kathleen, his grandchildren George, Karina, Stefano. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – AGNES, née Chircop. In loving memory of my dearly beloved wife who departed this life three years ago. More deeply missed by her husband Albert with each day that passes.

TABONE – EMMANUEL (Wallace). In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brothers, sister and in-laws Edwin and his wife Edith, Sharon, widow of his brother Joe, Rosemary, Louis and his wife Marthese, nephews and nieces. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

