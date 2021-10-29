Obituaries

GRECH. On October 28, GEORGE, widower of Jennifer, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Julian and his wife Francesca, his beloved daughter Sarah, his grandchildren James and Alexandra, his brother Joseph, his in-laws, his devoted carer Didi, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 30, at 12.15pm, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadevere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On October 28, PAULINE, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband John, her sons Tony, Michael, Francis, Simon and her daughter Marianne, her nephews, nieces and their children, relatives and friends.The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 30, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Cherished loving memories of JOSEPH (Notary Public), a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of MAURICE on the 14th anni-versary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Peter, Martin and Sandra and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER – GIORGIO, died on October 29, 1980. Loving and vivid memories which the passage of time will not diminish on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His son Alexander, Kathleen, his grandchildren George, Karina, Stefano. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARDONA – Fr LINO CARDONA, SJ. In loving memory of our cousin, today his first anni-versary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark and Ray and their families in the UK. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – AGNES. In loving memory of a wonderful wife and companion on the fourth anniversary of her death. With each passing day, your husband Albert misses you even more. Rest in peace with the Lord.

