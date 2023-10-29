Obituaries

CARBONARO. On October 27, OSWALD MARIANUS passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of almost 60 years, Margaret née Magri, his daughters Rachel and her husband Adrian Galea and Elizabeth and her husband Jozef Vassallo, his beloved grandsons Albert and his fiancée Stephanie and Stephen, his only sister Lily and her husband Josef dei Conti Manduca, his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, October 30, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, would be appreciated.

PACE. On October 27, CARMEL, aged 90, widower of Mary, passed away peacefully. Dearly loved and missed by his children Joe, widower of Natalie, William and his wife Maria, Louise and her husband Nicola and Marcelle, widow of David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Alfred and his sister Marija, his sister-in-law Anna and their families. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 30, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Cherished, loving memories of JOSEPH (notary public), a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of MAURICE on the 16th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Sandra, Tessa and all the family.

BORG. Cherished memories of my beloved JOSEPH M., a beautiful soul, today being the first anniversary of his passing to a better life.

Peacefully sleeping and resting at last,

The world’s weary troubles and worries are past.

Soft spoken and gentle, you never engaged

In quarrels or conflicts, but instead you assuaged.

Through trials you had faced in life’s complex maze,

You navigated these challenges with composure and grace.

Sleep tight Joe. Forever in my heart and prayers. Alice

BORG OLIVIER – GIORGIO, 5.7.1911-29.10.1980. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Your legacy and our fondest everlasting memories of shared experiences continue to enrich our lives. Sander and Kathleen, Karina and Alex, Amelia and Eloise.

CARDONA – Fr LINO CARDONA, SJ. In loving memory of our cousin, today his third anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark and Ray and their families in the UK. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COCKS – CARMEN. A cherished, wife, mother and grandmother, remembered with love and gratitude on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Kenneth, Joanne and Dorian, Fleurette and Elton, Paul, Matthew and Amy.

DELICATA – ANTON. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of his demise. A dear husband, always in my thoughts and prayers. His wife Mireille and both his families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of sculptor GIUSEPPE GALEA of Rabat, October 24 being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Deeply and forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – CARMEN, née Baldacchino. Treasured memories of a lovely woman, a sweet wife, mother and grandmother, especially today the first anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts, by her husband Ray, her children Natasha, Katia and Kevin, in-laws Johan, Andrea and Kimberly and grandchildren Nora, James and Kristina, her family, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life. Mass to honour her remembrance will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 30, at 6.30pm at Lapsi church, Lapsi Street, St Julian’s.

PULLICINO – FRANK. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, October 29 at 11am at Lija parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. Cherished memories of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his passing. Though no longer by our side, his presence resides eternally in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his children Louie and his wife Marion, and Kris, his grandchildren Isaac, Jean Lui and Emma, his sister Agnes, in-laws, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him everlasting peace.

TABONE – AGNES. In ever loving memory of my beloved wife. With each day that passes, I miss you even more. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Albert.

In loving memory of our dear mother JOSEPHINE BUHAGIAR on the 17th anniversary of her demise Remembering also with love and great affection our father FRANK. Loved and missed by Roderick, Annemarie, Roseanne, Pantelis and Tino May God bless and keep you in His care

In Memoriam MARIE LOUISE ELLUL, née Farrugia In loving memory of our dear sister, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace. Rose Anne, Gloria, Monica and Margaret and respective families.

