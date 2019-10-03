Obituaries

FISH. On September 28, TIMOTHY, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Franca nèe Grima, his beloved children Jessica Fish and Logan and his wife Grace, his adored grandchildren Clyde, Ava and Haydn, his very close siblings and their families, Catherine and Barry Russell, Joanne and Alfred Attard, Anthony and Shirley, Flissy and William Forrester and Angela and John Gilbert, his in-laws and their families, Mary Ann and Joe Pace, Paul and Helen, Philip and Jackie and Joe, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 4, at 11am at St Paul’s Shipwreck Parish, Munxar, Gozo, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and Friends of the Sick and the Elderly, Gozo, will be greatly appreciated. Merciful Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On October 1, FRANCIS, at the venerable age of 93, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary nèe Paris, his children Talia, Lina and her husband Oliver O’Sullivan, Renato and his wife Caroline, Ettore and his wife Mariella, his grandchildren Siobhan, Laura, Andrea, Daniela, Ruairi, Malcolm, Nicola, Lorcan, Donal, Ben and Stephen and his great-grand children Angela, Louisa and Annie, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, October 3, at 8.45am at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On October 1, Sr ĠUŻA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her nephews and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday October 4, at 2.30pm, for St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to the Dorothean missions in the Philippines would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG MANDUCA – JOSEPHINE. In memory of my only sister on the ninth anniversary of her death. James. Please remember her in your prayers.

CARUANA – MARY, née Scerri. On the 10th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Marian Paris and Joan, her daughter-in-law Rosanna and her son-in-law Louis Busuttil and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother MAY née Soler, today being the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Treasured memories of GUIDO on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his son John Vella Laurenti and daughter Monica Pace Gouder. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

ZAMMIT – HARRY. On the seventh anniversary of his demise. Beautiful memories in our hearts, forever remembered by his wife Paulette, family and friends. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 29th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts, Tony, Gladys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.