Obituaries

ISSITT. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE JOSEPHINE née Magro, aged 87, of Swieqi, passed away quickly and peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband David, her children Dawn and Charles, her sisters Carmen and Grace, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends at home and abroad. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 5, at 8.45am, for Żejtun parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at St Gregory’s Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request, but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for the special care given on so many occasions.

RUGGIER. On Thursday, September 3, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, ALFRED, born on October 30, 1925, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He is deeply mourned by his surviving children, Paul and Fabiana, Fred and Ann, Louis and Violet, Mario, Anna and Adrian, Marisa and Grant, daughter-in-law Julia; beloved grandchildren Heidi, Sarah, Simon, Jessica, Cristina, Joshua, Rachelle, Julia, Luciana, Ayana, Martina; great-grand-children Evelyn, Alan; brother Edgar, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. He was pre-deceased by Maria, beloved wife of 53 years, and eldest son Joseph. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Thursday, October 8, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations in Alfred’s memory to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Bordin, Pietà, 21235121 or 21231458, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dr HARRY VASSALLO, aged 83, beloved husband to Claudine, née Vassallo Gatt, and dearly loved father of Clare, George and Julian. He will be terribly missed by their spouses Debby de Domenico and Céline Cervi and his brothers and sisters Martin and Tania, Madeline and Peter, John and Marianne and Anna and Edward, as well as by his Vassallo Gatt in-laws who were like sisters and brothers to him. Nannu Harry will be fondly remembered for his undefeated wit, his colourful stories, famous froġa and stuffed calamari, his easy-going nature and his endless book of useless knowledge. Always in the hearts of his grandchildren Max, Sam, Alex, Mia, Lucas, Toby and Harry. The funeral will take place on Monday, October 5, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

VELLA. On October 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Catherine (Kitty), his children Mark and his wife Veronica, Joanna widow of Gaetano Rummolino, Angele and her husband Alex Camilleri, Silvana and her husband Noel Muscat and Luke and his wife Nadia, together with 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grand-children, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 3, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Casa Francesco and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and hard work.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesema die since the passing away of GEOFFREY ZARB ADAMI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, October 3, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MARY, née Scerri. On the 11th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Marian Paris and Joan, her daughter-in-law Rosanna and her son-in-law Louis Busuttil and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. Remembering with love our dear mother MAY née Soler, today the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Treasured memories of GUIDO on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his son John and daughter Monica. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

ZAMMIT – HARRY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved husband on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever remembered by his wife Paulette, Nadine, Bernard and Andrew, in-laws and grandchildren. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm, at Our Lady Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 30th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love by her family.

