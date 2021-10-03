GOLDEN WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Mr JOHN BISAZZA and Miss MARDION BONELLO

The marriage between JOHN and MARDION took place at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on October 3, 1971. Rev Victor Soler officiated. Heartfelt congratulations on this special day and may God bless you with many more years together. Carlo and Anne Marie, Alberto and Kristel, and from your beloved grandchildren Luca, Michela, Beppe, Nicky and Andrea.

OBITUARIES

DEMAJO. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA, 86, passed away peacefully comfor­ted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Michel and his partner Bettina, her grand­daughters Sophie and her partner Jay, Emily and her husband Sacha, Lexi and her partner Ian, her grandson Max, her great-grandson Logan, her partner Roger, her brother Michael, his wife Rose and their family, Felicity, other relatives and friends, especially ‘The Wednesday Group’.

A Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Lija parish church, at 9.30am, on Tuesday, October 5, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On September 30, CHARLES of Ħamrun, residing in Fleur-De-Lys, former employee at Malta Freeport, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose, his children Reuben and his wife Caroline, Stefan and his wife Romina, his grandchildren Ben, Faye and Emma, his sister Jane and her husband Nicholas, Josephine, widow of his late brother Saviour, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 4, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares (https://puttinucares.org/your-donation/) are appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BECK – Capt. HARRY BECK. On October 4, 1984. Still missed by his children Robin and Susan. Gone but never forgotten. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA – LILIAN, née Gatt Rutter, died tragically October 4, 1999. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Love you forever. Edward and Annamaria, Joanna and Hugh, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA – MARY, née Scerri. On the 12th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Marian Paris and Joan, her daughter-in-law Rosanna and her son-in-law Louis Busuttil and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother MAY née Soler, today being the 34th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with love by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, GIAELE, on the 51st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Joyce and family.

MICELI. In loving memory of ALFRED GEORGE, a loving husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing away on October 4, 2020. Greatly missed by his wife Jane, his daughter Marion and her husband Albert, his son Raymond, his son Anton and his wife Rosanna, his grandchildren Lara, Daniela and Matthew, his great-grandchildren Maya Grace and Jamie, his relatives and many friends. You will be with us forever. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – ROSEMARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, David, Andrew and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 31st anniversary of her death. She made our lives worth living. Her family.