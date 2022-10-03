Obituaries

WARREN. On September 30, CHRISTOPHER, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his loving wife Nathalie, his son Nicholas and his wife Silvanne, his sister-in-law Marie, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4, at 8.15am, for the Nativity of Our Lady parish church Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadevare will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WESTMARLAND. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, H.E. the Rev. COLIN ANDREW WESTMARLAND MBE ECLJ GCrLJ, aged 85, for many years minister of St Andrew’s Scots Church, Valletta, and Senior Chaplain Emeritus of the Grand Commandery of the Castello, a jurisdiction of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his loss his niece Keren and nephew Andrew and their families. The funeral service will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4, at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery Chapel, at 10am. No flowers by request but donations to the Grand Commandery of the Castello, Torri Lanzun, San Ġwann SĠN 1769 will be appreciated.

ZAHRA. On October 1, at The Imperial, Sliema, DOLORES, of Iklin, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always in the hearts of her husband Winston, her sons Winston and Trevor, her daughter-in-law Gaby, her beloved grandchildren Kari, Alix, Sam, Ella and Nina, her in-laws Tony and Bella, Antoinette and Josie, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her home tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4, at 9.30am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Caritas Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO. Remembering our dearest mother MAY née SOLER. Today being the 35th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with love and gratitude by her sons, daughters, in-laws and her grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, GIAELE, on the 52nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Joyce and family.

In loving memory of SPIRO ATTARD (1997) and EMMA ATTARD (2013). Though your resting place we visit; And put flowers and candles; With loving care; Only God knows the heartache; When we turn and leave you there. Fondly remembered by Charles and Marika, Marie-Louise and Marthese. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

