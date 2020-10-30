Diamond anniversary

JOHN A. SCICLUNA and MARIE LOUISE TABONE

MARIE LOUISE and JOHN were joined in Holy matrimony on October 30, 1960, during a ceremony officiated by the late Fr Joseph Orr, SJ, at the church of Santa Caterina d’Italia, Valletta. Much love and congratulations on this remarkable milestone from their children Dorothy, Denise and Colin, their spouses Martin and Annelies, their grandchildren Benjamin, Allan, Jonathan, Rebecca, Stephanie, Daniel, Amelie and Philip, their great-grandson Luca, as well as their brothers, sisters, in-laws and their loving care-giver Bernadette. Thanks be to God for all blessings.

Obituaries

ATTARD. On October 25, VICTORIA (Vicky), aged 90, retired head-teacher, passed away suddenly at Mater Dei Hospital. A funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, at 8.45am, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema.

CARDONA. On October 29th, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr LINO, SJ, aged 76, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his sisters Yvonne, wife of Victor Zahra, and Dorothy, wife of Frank Vella, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends and many former students at St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, October 30 at 10.30 am at the Collegiate Parish Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Naxxar, followed by interment at the Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

CHETCUTI GANADO. On October 27, ANTON, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord. He will be greatly missed by his wife Monique, his children Duncan and his wife Susannah, Amanda and her partner James, his much loved grandchildren Nicholas and Kate, his brothers and sisters Joseph and his wife Marlene, Theresa, George and his wife Veronique, Maryanne and her husband Michael, nephews and nieces, his in-laws and the rest of the family and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said today, Friday, October 30, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELICATA. On October 29, ANTON passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Mireille, his sister Margherita, his brothers Vincent George and his wife Antoinette, and Gustav and his wife Angela. He will be missed by his niece Nicolette and nephews Mario, Andre’, Michael and Matthew and their spouses, his grand-nieces Kyra and Sofia and grand-nephew Timothy, and in-laws, Antoine, Marcel and Christine, Reggie and Marlene, Dorothy, Mario and Josette, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 8.30am for St Julian’s Parish Church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by internment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. On October 28, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, FRANK, aged 76, went to meet the Risen Lord. He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Josephine, his sons Daniel and Alessia, Robert and Lisa, Louise, widow of his son Chris, his grandchildren Luigi, Miguel, Mattea, Elena and Julian, his brother John, his sisters Joyce, Lydia and Helen Valenzia, Doris, widow of his brother Mario, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, at 8.30am, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO-COLE. In memory of my beloved MARTIN, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Gone from my sight but never from my heart. Rachael.

BONELLO-COLE – MARTIN. Treasured and loving memories of a very dear brother, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed by his sisters Jennifer and Shirley and her husband Ivan. Today’s 8am Mass at the chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA – JOSEPH. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons and grandsons.

INCORVAJA – JOHN. On the 34th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Josephine, May, Connie and families.

MARICH – CHRIS. A dear father lovingly remembered and still missed. Gloria and Angela.

MICALLEF – JACKIE. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 11th anniversary of her death. Always missed, never forgotten. Rachael.

MILLER – PASCAL JÉRÔME. Fondest memories of a much loved child, especially today being the 34th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his father Gerald.

