Obituaries

ELLUL. MARIA DOLORES, of Luqa, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Rena, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, October 30, at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, at 9am, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

May she rest in peace.

GRECH. On October 28, GEORGE, widower of Jennifer, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Julian and his wife Francesca, his beloved daughter Sarah, his grandchildren James and Alexandra, his brother Joseph, his in-laws, his devoted carer Didi, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 30, at 12.15pm, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Id- Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO-COLE. In memory of my beloved MARTIN, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Gone from my sight but never from my heart. Rachael.

BONELLO-COLE – MARTIN.Treasured and loving memories of a very dear brother, today the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed by his sisters Jennifer and Shirley and her husband Ivan. Today’s 8am Mass at the chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA. In memory of JOSEPH who passed away on October 30, 1989. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers his daughter, sons and grandsons.

INCORVAJA – JOHN. On the 35th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Josephine, May, Connie and families.

MARICH – CHRIS. A dear father lovingly remembered and still missed. Gloria and Angela.

MICALLEF – JACKIE. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 12th anniversary of her death. Always missed, never forgotten. Rachael.

MILLER – PASCAL JÉRÔME. Fondest memories of a much-loved child, especially today being the 35th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his father Gerald.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.