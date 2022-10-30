Marriage

Mr PHILLIP SEENAN and Miss MICHAELA CAMILLERI

The marriage took place on Saturday, October 22, at St John’s Roman Catholic church in Cumnock, Scotland, between PHILLIP, the youngest son of Mr Gerard Seenan and Mrs Alicia Seenan of Ayr Scotland, and MICHAELA, the youngest daughter of Dr Franco and Mrs Dawn Camilleri of Għarb, Gozo. Fr Philip Kitchen officiated the ceremony, which was witnessed by Mr Alisdair Seenan; who also acted as best man, and Ms Rachel Vella. The bride was attended by her bridesmaids; Dr Francesca Farrugia, Dr Rebecca Gabriele and Dr Sarah Louise Azzopardi. Sophia Farrugia acted as flower girl while Thomas Farrugia acted as page boy. A reception was held afterwards at Dumfries House, Ayrshire in Scotland.

Obituaries

GAUCI. On October 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIJA, aged 97, of Naxxar, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Antoinette and her husband Lawrence, judge retired, Veronica, widow of her son Joseph, Raymond and his wife Carmen and Marcon and her husband Joseph, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 31, at 3pm for the Marija Bambina parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On October 29, EMANUEL LEO, of Mosta, passed away peacefully at his residence and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Josette, his precious daughter Maria Rita and her fiancé Dominic, his brothers and sister and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, November 1, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals who supported Emanuel during his challenging journey. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RESTALL. On October 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, of Iklin, aged 73 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Yvonne, his children Brian and his partner Daniele, Damian and his partner Louise, his beloved grandchildren Sophie, Zara and Alexander, his brothers David, Martin and Simon, his sister Anna Lecke, his brothers and sisters in-law, all their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 31, at 8am for Iklin parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

ABELA – CARMELA. Formerly from Xagħra and resided in Cospicua, today remembering her on her 93rd birthday. Mass will be celebrated at Il-Kunċizzjoni, Rabat, Malta, tomorrow, Monday, October 31, at 5.30pm. Your presence will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BONELLO-COLE. In memory of my beloved MARTIN, today the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Gone from my sight but never from my heart. Rachael.

DEGUARA. In memory of JOSEPH who passed away on October 30, 1989. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers from his sons and daughter and grandsons.

GRECH – GLADYS. Fond memories of a dear aunt on the second anniversary of her demise Patricia, Sandra and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – JACKIE. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 13th anniversary of her death. Always missed, never forgotten. Rachael.

MICALLEF. In memory of MARLENE, née Glanville, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Maria Pia, her sisters Lina and Bernadette and brother Joe.

MILLER – PASCAL JÉRÔME. Fondest memories of a much-loved child, especially today being the 36th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his father Gerald.

In loving memory of HENRY GAUCI BORDA today being the seventh anniversary of his demise, October 30, 2015. Never forgotten by his beloved wife Gillian, his three sons Adrian, Ian and James, his grandchildren Andrew, Michaela, Ella, Jacques and Maya, relatives and friends. You left this world so quickly, We still wonder why, For the saddest part of all, You never said goodbye. You left us so many memories, To us you were so dear, No matter when we needed you, We always found you near. You gave us all you had to give, Gifts both big and small, But most of all you gave us love, The greatest gift of all. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, October 30 at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of a loving mum PATRICIA PICCININO 17.3.1937 – 30.10.1995 Things we feel most deeply Are the hardest things to say, Dearest mum, we loved you In a very special way If we could have one lifetime wish, One dream that would come true, We’d pray to God with all our hearts For yesterday with you. Missing you always... Your loving daughters Theresa, Mary Rose, Connie and their respective families.

In loving memory of our beloved Nan PATRICIA PICCININO 17.3.1937 – 30.10.1995 Of all the special gifts in life However great or small To have you as our Nan Was the greatest gift of all May the winds of love blow softly And whisper in your ear “We love and miss you Nan And wish that you were here” A silent thought, a secret tear Keep your memory ever near. In our hearts forever Your loving granddaughters Patricia, Jeanette and Yanika.

HOSANNA Your time with us was three short months, but Eternity knows no time, just as our love for you is timeless. With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. (2 Peter 3:8) Our love for you is for evermore dearest Hosanna, from Mum, Dad, Ruth, Matthew, Christabel, Talitha and Faith. Hosanna Vella; 26th anniversary. July 27, 1996 - October 30, 1996 Donald and Rosette Vella

Treasured and unfading memories of SHARYN ZAMMIT CUTAJAR on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place No one could ever fill Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Rebekkah and Rhea, her parents Ina and Edward Carbone, her sister Nadine and her brother John and the rest of her family and friends. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest

