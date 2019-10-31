Obituaries

GOLLCHER. On October 28, JOSEPHINE née Debono, widow of Alexander, passed away peacefully at her home, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Frank and his wife Ria, Ralph and his wife Colette, Alexander and his wife Claudia, Ingrid and her husband Tonio Desira Buttigieg, Frederick and his wife Daniela, Kevin and his wife Erika, Astrid and her husband Andrew Sapienza, her beloved grandchildren Astrid, Karl, Kurt, Natassja, Natalie, Giuseppe, Alex, Michele, Nicholas, Fritz, Abigail, Matthew, Gianluca, Alistair, Carl, Alex, Edward, Sam and Elena, her great-grandchildren, her brothers Mark and his wife Linda, Albert and his wife Anne and her sister Mary Genuardi, her brother-in-law Olaf Gollcher and his wife Frieda, relatives, friends and her devoted carer Mercie. The funeral cortège leaves the family residence in Balzan, today, Thursday, October 31, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT MOORE. On October 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Floriana, residing in Attard, aged 69, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Alida, his daughters Charlene and her husband Neville and his much beloved granddaughter Christine, Alison and her husband Mark, his mother Doris and his sisters Josephine and her husband David, Terry and her husband Domnic, and his late brother’s wife Lina, their children, other relatives, both in Malta and abroad, and friends. A devoted husband and father he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 31, at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital who looked after him with such care and devotion.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – PATRICK. Rem-embering a dear brother and uncle, especially today being the ninth anniversary of his death. His brother, sisters, nephews and nieces. Rest in peace.

BARTOLO – DOLORA FLORINA know as Lola. In ever loving memory of a dear wife today the first anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alex.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a beloved father, GINO, on the 60th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Vincent and his wife Myriam, his daughters Miriam and her husband Willie, Carmen and her husband Saviour, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – GIOVANNI. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Annalise, Melanie, Andre’ Karl, Nina and Gianni. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In memory of MARLENE, née Glanville, today the anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her daughter Maria Pia, her sisters Lina and Bernadette and her brother Joe.

Bazaar and furniture sale

A bazaar and furniture sale will be held between Friday, November 8 and Monday, November 11 at Sala Villa Lija (Main Street, Lija). All proceeds in aid of the restoration of Lija parish church. Opening times between 9am and 7pm (Saturday & Monday closed from 1 to 4pm).

