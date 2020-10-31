Obituaries

DELICATA. On October 29, ANTON, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Mireille, his sister Margherita, his brothers Vincent George and his wife Antoinette, and Gustav and his wife Angela. He will be missed by his niece Nicolette and nephews Mario, Andre’, Michael and Matthew and their spouses, his grand-nieces Kyra and Sofia and grand-nephew Timothy, and in-laws, Antoine, Marcel and Christine, Reggie and Marlene, Dorothy, Mario and Josette, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 31, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly ap-preciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

INCORVAIA. On October 29, at Apap Institute, Santa Venera, JESSIE, at the venerable age of 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the Holy Sacraments. She will be fondly remembered by her children Michelle and her husband Carmel, Fania and her husband Albert, and Gaetano and his wife Rita, her grandchildren Brandon, Ritienne, Liam, Fernand, Steven and Lydon and there respective fiancées, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Apap Institute, Santa Venera, today, Saturday, October 31, at 2.15pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eteranl rest. A special word of thanks to the religious community at Apap Institute and all carers for the dedication shown during her stay there.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – MARCELLA C. Much loved and sadly missed by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – PATRICK. Re-membering a dear brother and uncle, today being the 10th anniversary of his death. Rest in peace.

BARTOLO – DOLORA (Lola). Treasured memories of a much loved wife, today the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her husband Alexander, sister, nephews, nieces in Ireland, friends in the UK (Ron) and family and the Irish community in Malta.

BONNICI. In loving memory of MAURICE on the 13th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a beloved father, GINO, on the 61st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Vincent and his wife Myriam, his daughters Miriam and her husband Willie, Carmen and her husband Saviour, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – GIOVANNI. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Annalise, Melanie, Andre’ Karl, Nina and Gianni. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In memory of MARLENE, née Glanville, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Maria Pia, her sisters Lina and Bernadette and her brother Joe.

