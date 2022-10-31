Obituaries

BALUCI. On October 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Claire, Nicole and her husband Alun, his brother Louis and his wife Doris, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, at 1.30pm for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On October 26, CARMEN, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her partner Neville, her children Konrad and his wife Junko, Malcolm and his wife Patricia, Liam and his partner Yasmin, her brother Joe and his family, and her grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 2, at Stella Maris church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On October 29, JOHN BAPTIST, aged 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will forever be loved and missed by his wife Anna, his children Louie and his wife Marion, and Kris, his precious grandchildren Isaac, Jean Lui and Emma, his sister Agnes and her husband Raymond, Joanna widow of his brother Antoine, his in-laws Marisa widow of Louis, and Joan widow of Michael, his beloved nephews and nieces Elsa, Ian, Julian, Paula, Petra, Simon and Karl, and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, at 9am, for Lija parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.30am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – PATRICK. Remem­ber­ing our dear brother and uncle, today being the 12th anniversary of his death. Rest in peace.

CAMILLERI – GIOVANNI. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Annalise, Melanie, Andrè Karl, Nina and Gianni. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA SACCO. In loving memory of LINO, on the first anniversary of his demise, sadly missed by his children David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, his grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca, and his partner Cynthia. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 6pm.

FARRUGIA SACCO – CARMELO sive Lino. Unfading memories of a loyal friend, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and fondly remembered. Peter and Jennifer. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of DOLORA (LOLA) BARTOLO who passed away four years ago today. Always remembered by Alexander and family, her sisters in Ireland and the Irish community.

