Obituary

SPITERI. On October 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS (Frans), former paste-up artist, Allied Newspapers Ltd, of Valletta, residing in San Ġwann, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ines, his son Christopher and his wife Sephora, his daughters Sandra and her husband David and Marsilv, his grandchildren Amy, Aidan, Amber and Andrei, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 5, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRIFFA – LILIAN, née Gatt Rutter, died tragically October 4, 1999. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts. Love you forever. Edward and Annamaria, Joanna and Hugh and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CEFAI. Cherished memories of JOHN on the sixth anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Isabel, his daughters Karen, Nadine and her husband Paul, and his grandsons Nicholas and Marcus. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – RENATO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 24 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA – AGNES. Remembering a dear friend with love and affection, today and always. Carol.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, GIAELE, on the 49th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joyce, Tony and grandchildren.

LUNGARO-MIFSUD – SIMON. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Constance, Nathalie and James, Theresa and Lucien, Francesca and Andrew.

MONACO – MAURICE. Fondest memories of our beloved father and precious grandfather, today, the 9th anniversary of his passing. Always and forever in our hearts and thoughts. Charelle and Reuben, Anne Marie, Henri and Mark.

NICHOLL – YVONNE. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today being the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAFRACE – ELVIRA, October 4, 2000. Unforgettable memories. Salvinu and family.

STORACE – EVELYN, née Rizzo, 1915-1982. In loving memory. Her children and grandchildren.

