Golden Anniversary

JOSEPH GIALANZÉ and DORIS SCERRI

The marriage between JOSEPH and DORIS took place at Our Saviour’s parish church, Lija, on October 4, 1970. Fr Joe Pace and the late Fr Salv Portelli officiated. Congratulations and we all wish you many more years of happiness, good health and love. God bless you. From your family Eleanor and Lawrence, Romina, Ethan and Maria and Leah.

Obituaries

CASSAR. On October 2 at St James Hospital, Sliema, CARMELINA, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Margaret (Maggie), widow of the late Joe Azzopardi, Georgette, widow of the late Eric Galea, Bernadette and her husband Robert Le Mare, Doris, widow of the late Manuel Camilleri, Jane, widow of her late brother Joe Cassar, Prof. Lino Cutajar, widower of her late sister Irene, all her nephews and nieces, family, other relatives and friends. She also leaves to join her pre-deceased sister Mary and her late husband Dr John Schembri. Mass will be held at St Gregory’s church, Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, October 5, at 2pm. Family members only please due to the present restrictions. She will be interned at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Thanks to all the staff at St James Hospital, her carer Julie Castro, Dorianne Rizzo and George Zammit. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODFREY of St Julian’s, aged 72, passed away after a short illness. He will be greatly missed by Antoinette, Joe, Adrien, Betta, their families and friends. A private burial took place earlier, in the Ellul family crypt, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Due to restrictions because of COVID, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. He will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RUGGIER. On Thursday, September 3, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, ALFRED, born on October 30, 1925, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He is deeply mourned by his surviving children Paul and Fabiana, Fred and Ann, Louis and Violet, Mario, Anna and Adrian, Marisa and Grant, daughter-in-law Julia; beloved grandchildren Heidi, Sarah, Simon, Jessica, Cristina, Joshua, Rachelle, Julia, Luciana, Ayana, Martina; great-grandchildren Evelyn, Alan; brother Edgar, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. He was predeceased by Maria, beloved wife of 53 years, and eldest son Joseph. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Thursday, October 8, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations in Alfred’s memory to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Bordin, Pietà, 2123 5121 or 2123 1458, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dr HARRY VASSALLO, aged 83, beloved husband to Claudine, née Vassallo Gatt, and dearly loved father of Clare, George and Julian. He will be terribly missed by their spouses Debby de Domenico and Céline Cervi and his brothers and sisters Martin and Tania, Madeline and Peter, John and Marianne and Anna and Edward, as well as by his Vassallo Gatt in-laws who were like sisters and brothers to him. Nannu Harry will be fondly remembered for his undefeated wit, his colourful stories, famous froġa and stuffed calamari, his easy-going nature and his endless book of useless knowledge. Always in the hearts of his grandchildren Max, Sam, Alex, Mia, Lucas, Toby and Harry. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday, October 5, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

BECK – Capt. HARRY BECK. On October 4, 1984, 36 years ago. Truly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, always alive in our minds and hearts. Dearly missed by his children Robin and Susan and their families. May he rest in peace.

BONAVIA. Remembering our dearest parents HUGH and MARY lovingly, especially on the anniversaries of their passing to a better life. Rest in peace and look after us. Hector and Carmelina, Jennifer and Denis and families.

BRIFFA – LILIAN, née Gatt Rutter, died tragically on October 4, 1999. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Love you forever. Edward and Annamaria, Joanna and Hugh, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CEFAI. Cherished memories of JOHN on the seventh anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Isabel, his daughters Karen, Nadine and her husband Paul, and his grandsons Nicholas and Marcus. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – RENATO. In loving memories of a dear father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 25 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. In loving memory of dearest JONATHAN today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Today’s 8am Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Never forgotten. Mama and Simon.

GRUPPETTA – AGNES. Remembering a dear friend with love and affection, today and always. Carol.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, GIAELE, on the 50th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Love from Joyce, Tony and grandchildren.

LUNGARO-MIFSUD – SIMON. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Constance, Nathalie and James, Theresa and Lucien, Francesca and Andrew.

MONACO – MAURICE. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Charelle and Reuben, Anne Marie, Henri and Mark. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – Sr MARLENE, of the community of St Joseph. Fond memories on the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Jane, Raphael, Rose Alden, nephews and nieces, friends and former pupils in Malta and Lebanon. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

