Obituaries

GRIMA. On October 2, at SAMOC, Santa Venera, ANNE MARIE, née Ellul, aged 56, cherished daughter of the late Dr Joseph Ellul and Mary Helen, née Costa Chretien, passed away peacefully. She is mourned by her brother Jonathan, his wife Anjelica, her nephew and niece, Sean and Amy, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of close friends who astutely stood by her side during her arduous journey of both courage and strength. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, October 4, at Marsascala parish church, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to the Island Sanctuary and Claws in Anne Marie’s memory will be appreciated. It was Anne Marie’s wish to encourage attendees to feel free to wear their favourite colour to this service. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the compassionate nurses and staff at the Palliative Care Unit in the Oncology Department at SAMOC, whose unwavering care provided comfort in her time of need.

PACE. On October 1, at St James Hospital, JOSEPH of Sliema, ex Capricorn Stationery, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Di, his daughters Carol and her husband Kevin Sharp, Sharon and her husband Matthew Paget, his son Ian and his wife Catherine, his grandsons Christian and Oliver, his sisters Beatrice and her husband Arthur Gruppetta, Ermelinda, widow of Alessio Fenech, his brothers Tony and his wife Carmen, Mario and his wife Miriam, his in-laws Brian Dunn and his wife Janet, Bill Dunn and his wife Lynn, Gillian, widow of Jack Dunn, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema tomorrow, Thursday, October 5, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On October 2, Judge Emeritus, Dr PHILIP SCIBERRAS, lawyer, poet and a former member of parliament, who passed away. He remains forever loved by his wife Rose, his children Lara and her husband Aleksandar, Alex and his partner Sarah and Andrew and his wife Rodianne, as well as his grandchildren Ivan and his partner Francesca, Maya, Anja, Michael, Sam and Matthew and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, October 5, at 2pm, for St Philip of Agira parish church, Żebbuġ, where funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Thanks also to all the caring staff of Ward 2 at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Hospital.

In Memoriam

MONACO – MAURICE. Sweetest memories of papà and nannu Maurice. With your blessings we thrive on and in your love we shall always find strength. Miss you so much.

BRIFFA – LILIAN, née Gatt Rutter, who died tragically on October 4, 1999. So deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Edward and Annamaria, Joanna and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CEFAI. Cherished memories of JOHN on the 10th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Isabel, his daughters Karen and Nadine, his son-in-law Paul, his grandsons Nicholas and Marcus. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – RENATO. Loving memories of a dear father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 28 years ago. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LUNGARO-MIFSUD – SIMON. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Constance, Nathalie and James, Theresa and Lucien, Francesca and Andrew.

PACE – Sr MARLENE of the Community of St Joseph. Fond memories on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. The Community of St Joseph. Joe and Jane, Raphael, Rose Alden, nephews and nieces, friends and former pupils in Malta and Lebanon. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

