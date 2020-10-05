Obituary

CASSAR. On October 2, at St James Hospital, Sliema, CARMELINA, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Margaret (Maggie), widow of the late Joe Azzopardi, Georgette, widow of the late Eric Galea, Bernadette and her husband Robert Le Mare, Doris, widow of the late Manuel Camilleri, Jane, widow of her late brother Joe Cassar, Prof. Lino Cutajar, widower of her late sister Irene, all her nephews and nieces, family, other relatives and friends. She also leaves to join her pre-deceased sister Mary and her late husband Dr John Schembri. Mass will be held at St Gregory the Great church, Sliema, today, Monday, October 5, at 2pm. Family members only please due to the present restrictions. She will be interred in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks to all the staff at St James Hospital, her carer Julie Castro, Dorianne Rizzo and George Zammit.

In Memoriam

BUONTEMPO – Prof Dr JOHN BUONTEMPO (former ambassador). In loving memory, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, children Marthese, Alex, Stefan, Silvana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de GRAY – ANTHONY (Tony). Treasured memories of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, today being the 22nd anniversary from his passing on to eternal life. Never forgotten and greatly missed by his wife Edmea, his children David, Robert, Lorraine, Caroline, Brian, their spouses, grandchildren, other family and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

We hold you close within our heart

and there you will remain

To walk with us

throughout our life

Until we meet again.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (former RSM 100, Malta Police), especially today being the 13th anniversary of his passing away.

Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,

The world’s weary troubles and worries are past.

In silence you suffered, in patience you bore

‘til God called you home to suffer no more.

Rest in peace beloved Michael,

Twelve long years have passed away.

You’re gone but are still living

In my heart every single day.

Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice x.

FENECH RUSSELL – REYNOLD. In ever loving memory, especially today, on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family.

GATT – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father on the 10th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Mary Ann and his children Andrew and Michelle, Suzanne and John. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – PAUL. Dearly remembered with love and gratitude especially today the 26th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. His children Ralph, Connie, Joe, Pierre, Mark, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in eternal peace.

PRECA DEBONO. In loving and unfading memories of dear ELLA on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, sisters, brother, sister-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

